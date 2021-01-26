Facebook (FB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $266.73. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

