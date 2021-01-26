SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

