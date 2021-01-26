U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.39 million, a P/E ratio of -782.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

