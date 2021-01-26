Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

EKSO opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

