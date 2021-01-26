Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

