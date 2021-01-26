Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

