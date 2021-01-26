Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGS. Loop Capital lowered Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $359.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Regis by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Regis by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 593,572 shares during the period.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

