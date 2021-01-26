Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.72

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.72 and traded as low as $29.63. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 3,087,105 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$53.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.