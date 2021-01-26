Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.97

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.97 and traded as high as $193.00. Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) shares last traded at $189.50, with a volume of 78,243 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.97. The firm has a market cap of £60.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

