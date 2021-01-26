Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $3.00. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

