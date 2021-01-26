Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.12

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.12 and traded as high as $209.00. Linde plc (LIN.F) shares last traded at $208.20, with a volume of 995,347 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.49 ($267.63).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion and a PE ratio of 49.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €211.94 and its 200 day moving average is €208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.