Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.30

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.30 and traded as high as $108.49. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) shares last traded at $107.67, with a volume of 165,982 shares.

CCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188.06.

About Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

