Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $544.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $544.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.00 million. MRC Global reported sales of $766.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20,713.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MRC Global by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $575.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.