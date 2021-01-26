Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after buying an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.