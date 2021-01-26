FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Macerich Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Macerich by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

