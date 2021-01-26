Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.08 Million

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report sales of $18.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $21.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.23 million to $89.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.54 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $267.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

HRTX opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

