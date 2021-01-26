Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $15.86 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $242.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

