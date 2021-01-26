Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.38 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

