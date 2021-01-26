Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.06.

PLNT stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

