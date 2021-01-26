Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $1.80 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $676.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

