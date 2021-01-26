salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a top pick rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $225.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,592 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.