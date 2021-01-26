FY2023 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.