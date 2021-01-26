thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.23 ($9.68).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.35 ($11.00) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.23. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.