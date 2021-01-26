Piper Sandler Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $730.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $730.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $752.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

