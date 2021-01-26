HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 398.10 ($5.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.24. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 599 ($7.83).

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

