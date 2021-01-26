Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LOB stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.
LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
Featured Story: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.