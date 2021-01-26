Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LOB stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.