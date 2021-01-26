Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPF opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

