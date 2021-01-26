Graham (GHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Graham has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.