HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F)’s (HLE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.75 ($62.06).

ETR:HLE opened at €48.90 ($57.53) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.58 and its 200-day moving average is €44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.79.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

