ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.81 ($16.24).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.60 ($17.17). The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

