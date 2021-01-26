Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CVE:ITR opened at C$4.61 on Monday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$251.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

