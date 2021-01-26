Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of AIR opened at €84.87 ($99.85) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.07.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

