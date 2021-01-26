Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.22 ($21.44).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

SZG stock opened at €21.31 ($25.07) on Monday. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €23.44 ($27.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.