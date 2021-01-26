(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

