Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.76.

BKR opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

