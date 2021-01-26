Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastly, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fastly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

FSLY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,520. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

