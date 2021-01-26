Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will report $197.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. Archrock reported sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $872.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Archrock by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

