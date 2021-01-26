Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

