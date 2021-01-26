FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE AA opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

