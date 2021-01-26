Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $6.75 Price Target at JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $6.75 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

