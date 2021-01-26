Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.03.

Expedia Group stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

