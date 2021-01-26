Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.58.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.32. The company has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

