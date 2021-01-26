Bank of America Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

