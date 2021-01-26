FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mack-Cali Realty Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mack-Cali Realty in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 52.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 645.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

