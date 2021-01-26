FY2021 EPS Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals plc Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

GWPH stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

