Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Citigroup

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.47.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$33.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

