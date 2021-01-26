Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$112.63.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$109.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.97.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 14.1100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total transaction of C$129,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,856.83. Insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,394 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

