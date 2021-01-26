UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.11

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $15.58. UMH Properties shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 116,235 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $642.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

