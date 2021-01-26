Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $7.73. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 43,899 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 69,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,167.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

