Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $7.73. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 43,899 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
