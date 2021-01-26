ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.80

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.80 and traded as high as $32.72. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 61,491 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.67% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

